Long Lines At Covid Testing Sites Ahead Of Christmas Day

CHARLOTTE, NC – A day before Christmas celebrations and for many, the day was spent sitting in long lines awaiting a Covid test before gathering with family.

“We need to get tested,” said one person waiting in line.

Camping out at the StarMed location in West Charlotte. They’re awaiting covid testing.

“Look, it’s important. It’s important to have it. That’s why I’m sitting on this line Christmas Eve three and a half hours,” said Theresa Bell.

We’re told some people ran out of gas; others had car batteries die as the minutes turned into hours for people awaiting tests.

“They just lined us up all in the middle and they just forgot about us. And everybody was just going around,” said Frausto.

Guadalupe Frausto says he lost his sense of taste this morning. And wanted to be extra careful before meeting with his extended family.

“I don’t want to get nobody else sick. Especially around the holidays,” said Frausto.

The demand for tests skyrocketed in the Carolinas. Store shelves are running low on at home tests. And the few testing sites are backed up.

Relief is on the way, but not until January. President Joe Biden said this week that the federal government will be purchasing 500 million rapid tests for Americans. Shipping them next month.

“Just to be safe. Not worth getting anybody sick. Taking it as a precaution,” said Matthew Sherrill.

For now, the wait continues. People staying as positive as possible.

“We weren’t thrilled about it. To say the least. But got to do our due diligence,” said Sherrill.

The Mecklenburg county health department is giving out free covid 19 tests at local libraries. Many won’t be back open until Wednesday of next week.