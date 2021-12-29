CMPD, Family, and Friends Remember and Honor Ofc. Mia Goodwin

CHARLOTTE, NC – It was an emotional day for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and the community as they said their final goodbyes to Officer Mia Goodwin.

Goodwin was remembered, honored and celebrated during a memorial service at First Baptist Church on Wednesday morning.

“Everyone really really loved Mia,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

Jennings reflected on Goodwin’s six year career and her life that was cut too short.

“There is no magic words that takes this type of pain away. nor should there be. Because this is part of the process we need to go through when we lose a loved one and helps us heal,” said Jennings.

Goodwin had recently returned from maternity leave when she was killed in a crash on I-85 last week.

“All of us who wear this badge, just know that we have a challenge right now to carry on Mia’s legacy. To continue what she has started,” said Jennings.

Friends and family shared stories and thanks. Goodwin’s father struggled to hold back tears.

“From my family, to you all, thank you,” said Antonio Figueroa.

He says she inspired and touched a community that she loved.

“I give her away to God because I loved her, but God loves her more,” said Figueroa.