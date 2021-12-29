Safely Celebrating New Year’s Eve In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attention turning to New Year celebrations as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the country. Event planners are pushing forward and urging people to wear masks and social distance.

Organizers hoping for a return to some sort of normal this New Year’s Eve for the big event in Uptown Charlotte.

“We have fireworks, we have a countdown to midnight,” Moira Quinn with Charlotte Center City Partners said. “We have a DJ, we have a live band. Lots of fun. It’s going to be a really great time.”

Moira Quinn is the spokesperson for Charlotte Center City Partners. She says the annual event is back on this year after it was canceled due to COVID last year.

“We have made the decision to go ahead and have the event, and we feel as though people will be responsible,” Quinn said. “People will be smart.”

The Charlotte New Year celebration happens on South Tryon Street in Uptown. They expect about 8,000-10,000 people to attend. Masks and distancing won’t be required.

“We can’t make people wear masks because it’s outdoors and it’s not gated, but we can strongly encourage people to wear makes.

The omicron variant hasn’t taken hold in North Carolina, with nearly all of the cases being reported as the delta variant. Yet, the percent of positive cases continue ton rise, now about 10 percent in Mecklenburg County.

Still, health officials caution about large gatherings, especially any taking place indoors.

The Uptown New Year’s celebration begins at 8 p.m. and goes until midnight. It is free to attend.