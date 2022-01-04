Lake Living Just Got Better: VANA LKN to open in Cornelius in 2022

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ELZ Restaurant Group, the team behind Charlotte staples Bardo and VANA, is expanding its reach to the Lake Norman area with VANA LKN.

“We are excited to bring new energy to Cornelius,” said Jayson Whitesides, managing partner of ELZ Restaurant Group. “I live in the area and really want to lay roots in this growing market.”

VANA, the Sanskrit word for forest, opened in 2020 at the heart of the pandemic in South End. VANA became a South End staple due to the food and the in-dining entertainment of watching meals prepared on the open wood-burning fire.

Whitesides and chef/partner Michael Noll plan to bring the same attention to detail and elevated cuisine famous at the original VANA and Bardo, their first concept in Charlotte, to VANA LKN.

“Our guests can expect to have a full sensory dining experience,” continued Whitesides. “From the moment they walk through the door to when the check arrives, we want to show our guests an unforgettable time.”

VANA LKN will be located in the Heritage Plaza at 20823 N. Main Street in Cornelius (the former Lean Music space). The space will be 2,016 sq. feet with an outdoor bar and patio. There will also be a community patio for VANA LKN to partner with other businesses in Heritage Plaza to host live music and small events.

Developer Rocky River OPS, LLC, builder Spectrum Building Co., and Amber Cagle with Black Dove Interiors are also involved with the project.

Chef Noll will oversee the creation of the VANA LKN menu. There will be a focus on creative cocktails and rustic cuisine with the woodfire kitchen as the focal point of the restaurant.

“I love this town, and my wife and kids love this town,” said Whitesides. “It only makes sense to bring the VANA experience home.”

Information about the menu focus, which will differ from VANA South End, will be announced in the coming months.

About ELZ Restaurant Group

Founded in 2018, ELZ Restaurant Group founders Jayson Whitesides and chef Michael Noll knew each other for over a decade before opening their first concept Bardo in 2018. Bardo, located in Charlotte’s Gold District neighborhood, is one of two North Carolina restaurants with a tasting menu-only concept. In 2020, they opened VANA, the more casual and rustic sister concept of Bardo, in South End. The announcement of the 2022 opening of VANA LKN marks the third concept for the Group.

Follow VANA on Instagram for progress updates on the new concept.