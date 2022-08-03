Plans For Old Eastland Mall Site Moving Forward, Despite Soccer Pullout

The Latest:

On Wednesday, the City of Charlotte broke ground on the Eastland site development.

City, neighborhood and business leaders gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of a redevelopment project aimed at revitalizing the landmark location at the former Eastland Mall site to help bring commercial amenities, jobs and housing to East Charlotte.

“This day has been a long time in the making and I am so excited that we are finally here, celebrating the beginning of this new phase for East Charlotte,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “This project will bring new and needed amenities for this community, job opportunities for residents and build upon the already strong sense of civic pride that has been nurtured by the East Charlotte community.”

The City of Charlotte and the site’s master developer, Crosland Southeast, will transform 77 acres of vacant land into a mixed-use neighborhood center, which officials say will increase housing affordability and provide an economic spark for east Charlotte.

Officials say the redevelopment will also spur small business creation and provide high-quality open space for the community.

“The Community has waited a very long time for this day to finally come and we are honored to be a part of it,” said Tim Sittema, managing partner of Crosland Southeast. “We have much work yet to do, but it feels good to celebrate this significant milestone in the transformation of this important property in East Charlotte.”

The development will occur in three phases. Phase one, which is scheduled through 2024, will include:

155 homes including townhomes and single-family units.

70-120 affordable units for seniors.

280 multifamily units.

17,500 square feet of commercial space (office/retail).

Open space.

Infrastructure improvements for streets, rights-of-way, stormwater, water and sewer.

Future phases will include an additional 145,000 square feet of office and retail space.

“CharlotteEAST is ecstatic to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Eastland project with the City of Charlotte, Crosland Southeast and our East Charlotte family,” said Greg Asciutto, chair of CharlotteEAST. “While we are not at the finish line, this event is a milestone in the history of our organization and community.”

Original Story (8/2/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Construction begins soon on the next chapter for the old Eastland Mall site.

Wednesday, city leaders will hold a groundbreaking for a redevelopment project that’s moving forward, despite a key partner dropping out.

The mall closed in 2010, with the city buying it two years later and eventually tearing it down.

Since then, the land along Central Avenue has sat vacant.

Several redevelopment projects have fallen through, including plans for a Latino-themed mall and a movie studio.

Most recently, Panthers owner David Tepper scrapped plans for an MLS Headquarters and Youth Academy.

But developer Crosland Southeast plans to move forward with plans for the rest of the site, including shops, retail, housing, and a public park.

“There’s really a lot of excitement. But I think there’s also quite a bit of, I don’t want to necessarily say trepidation, but there’s trust to be earned as well I think in this community,” says Greg Asciutto, with advocacy group CharlotteEAST.