Former Teacher & Air Force Pilot Joins School Board Race To Combat “Wokism”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former teacher and retired Air Force Pilot is joining the race for school board in district 1.

Bill Fountain says he’s worried left-wing ideology has worked its way into Charlotte’s school system, from the books assigned, to what students are taught about gender identity.

“It’s like an invasion of wokism into the schools, or you think of it like a raging elephant ramming through the place and it’s causing disruption in all different places,” Fountain says.

Fountain faces four opponents: incumbent Rhonda Cheek, who recently reversed her decision not to run, former CMS teacher Melissa Easley, Charlotte Pastor Hamani Fisher, and CMS Parent Ro Lawsin.