Kannapolis Police Arrest Woman For Exploiting Elderly Patients At Nursing Home

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A woman working at a local nursing home In Kannapolis has been charged for using her position of trust to gain access to an elderly patient’s bank account in order to withdraw $45,000 from the victim’s savings.

The Kannapolis Police Department charged Nina Elaine Barkley, 52, with three counts of felony exploitation of an elder/disabled adult and one count of felony identity theft following a six-month-long investigation into the incident.

Police say Barkely was a staff member at Big Elm Nursing Center, where she used her position of trust to gain

access to a person’s bank account.

Barkley withdrew $45,000 of the victim’s life savings over a period of several months, according to a news release.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Barkley had also exploited other victims in other local cities and she has been arrested on those additional charges.

Barkley is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Wesley Wilson at 704-920-4031 or wwilson@kannapolisnc.gov.