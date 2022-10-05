NASCAR Hall Of Fame 4th Annual “Over The Edge Charlotte”

CHARLOTTE, NC — Join the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation in building a better future for youth across the Charlotte community. The signature fundraising event, “Over the Edge Charlotte,” will host its fourth annual event on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 11am-5pm. Rappelling 10 stories down the Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown, participants will raise funds for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission includes providing economically challenged students of all ages access to learning opportunities that harness the sport’s longstanding tradition of winning through innovation.

The Foundation works to ensure students have a competitive edge that best equips them for life and drives their future success. Every $20 donation brings a child into the NASCAR Hall of Fame for a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience. The Foundation has secured 94% of its $125,000 fundraising goal for Over the Edge Charlotte 2022, with $117,690 raised from donations to date. Members of the Charlotte community interested in contributing to the cause can do so by supporting a registered rappeler or attending Over the Edge Charlotte festivities at the NASCAR Hall of Fame plaza on Oct. 5.

Non-rappelers are invited to join participants in support of the cause and share in the fun. Day-of activities on the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza include:

All day live DJ entertainment, meals and snacks will be available for purchase at food trucks including Wacky Spanky, Soul to Bowl and La Patrona

There will also be complimentary treats from Tiff’s Treats starting at Noon. Live demonstrations of family-friendly activities with a racing-themed curriculum, a photo opportunity with a Hendrick Motorsports show car. You can also visit with Jesse Brown’s Outdoors and learn about the intriguing sport of fly fishing, experience hands-on casting demonstrations, and gather information on angling trips and services.