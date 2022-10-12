North Carolina’s Voter Registration Deadline Is Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC — North Carolina’s deadline to register to vote for the midterm elections is Friday, October 14th. The midterms will be held on November 8th.

This deadline applies those who plan to vote by mail, or on Election Day. If you miss it, you can still register and vote on the same day at an in-person early voting site.

The early voting period for the 2022 general election begins Thursday, October 20, and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th.

To register in North Carolina you must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Live in the county where you are registering, and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election

Be 18 years old by the day of the next General Election. You may pre-register to vote if you are at least 16 years old. You may vote in a primary election if you will be 18 years old at the time of the General Election not be in jail or prison for a felony conviction.

For more information on voting, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections.