Indiana Teacher Admits To Having A Kill List, Taken Into Custody

EAST CHICAGO, IN — A 5th grade teacher at St. Stanislaus is in custody after allegedly admitting to a student that she had a kill list for people in the school.

Officers responded to a report of a threat at St. Stanislaus Catholic Elementary School about 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the police.

The principal and assistant principal told officers a fifth-grade student informed a counselor the teacher made comments about killing herself, students and staff and that the student was at the bottom of a so-called kill list, police said in a Facebook post.

In a statement, the school said the teacher was removed from the classroom after officials learned of “a concerning report” and remained under supervision and away from students.