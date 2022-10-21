Warmth Steadily Builds Through Weekend

Happy Friday! We’re finally thawing out after the coldest stretch we’ve seen in nearly nine months. Warmer weather awaits us this weekend, but it won’t come in all at once. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s once again for our final workweek day; some spots southwest of Charlotte could crack 70°. If we don’t get there today, most Piedmont and Foothills locations will be in the 70s this weekend. Gratuitous dry air will keep things sunny through the start of next week.

A powerful storm system will develop east of the Rockies by the end of the weekend, but it remains to be seen how it will impact the Carolinas. Rain chances are trending in the wrong direction for those who need to see showers. It doesn’t even look like a given that cold air arrives in the Carolinas at this point. For now, expect temperatures near 80° in the Queen City by midweek next week with only a 20-30% chance of rain.

Today: Sunny. Warming up. High: 68°. Wind: Light.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 40°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Gorgeous. A bit warmer. High: 72°. Wind: Light.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 46°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Another lovely day. High: 74°. Wind: NE 5-15.