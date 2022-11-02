The Kelly Clarkson Show To Feature WCCB Anchor Morgan Fogarty & Charlotte Nonprofit

1/3

LOS ANGELES, C.A. — WCCB Charlotte anchor Morgan Fogarty is taking part in an upcoming episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs on WCCB Charlotte weekdays at 5:00 pm. Morgan is there taping a segment highlighting a local nonprofit called For The Struggle. The nonprofit is being featured on the show’s “Good Neighbor” series.

For The Struggle’s mission is to utilize various outlets, including community outreach, policy reform and legal action to advocate with and on behalf of communities to fight systemic issues of racial and social injustice.

The segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show will air Monday, November 28, 2022.