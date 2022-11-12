Weather Whiplash Awaits

This past week has felt more like August, but this next one will be channeling January energy. Temperatures take a sharp dive overnight into our Sunday morning as a powerful cold front swipes the Carolinas. Expect lows in the 20s, 30s, and 40s as we wake up for the second half of the weekend. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs top out roughly 10º below average across the board in the 40s and 50s both Sunday and Monday.

A chilly rain arrives on Tuesday as a storm system approaches from the southwest; don’t be shocked if a few flurries mix in along and north of I-40. The winter chill carries into the back half of the week. We’ll need to watch for another weather-making system arriving on Friday, as it could bring the Carolinas’ first measurable snowfall of the season. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Clear and cold. Few showers E. Low: 42°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Sunday: Sunny and brisk. High: 55°. Wind: N 5-15. Gusts: ~20

Sunday Night: Freezing cold. Low: 30°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Cool sunshine. High: 52°. Wind: NE 5-10.