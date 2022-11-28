Superb Start to Workweek, Rain & Cooler Air Not Far Behind

We’ve made it to November’s home stretch, and we couldn’t ask for a better start to the final workweek of the month. Expect sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s both Monday and Tuesday as high pressure settles in from the west. Unfortunately, Turkey Month won’t end on a high note as showers and storms return to the forecast on Wednesday. Much like this past Sunday morning, a few storms could be on the strong side, but general severe weather isn’t expected.

Cold air settles in on the backside of the system that moves through midweek. Highs will top out just below average in the 40s and 50s for our first few days of December. Northwesterly flow could even lead to a few flurries in the High Country Thursday morning. Temperatures will recover by next weekend, but rain chances may rebound along with them.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 60°. Wind: NW 5-10

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Low: 40°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday: Another nice day. High: 62°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Clouds build. Rain late. Low: 54°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Wednesday: Rain and storms. Some clearing later in the day. High: 64°. Wind: S 10-20. Gusts: 25+