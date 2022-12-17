Frigid Week Ahead

The winter feels are in full force as we head through our final weekend of fall. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s through much of the week ahead to go along with mainly sunny skies. A few showers are possible to the south Tuesday afternoon and evening, but rain chances remain few and far between for much of the first half of the week. It may feel chilly now, but summer-lovers may remember these days fondly by next weekend.

Another messy pattern sets up shop by midweek. Moisture from the Gulf will begin heading our way Wednesday evening, with the bulk of the rain moving through on Thursday. A powerful cold front will be in hot pursuit Thursday into Friday. While the American (GFS) model was showing snow for much of the Southeast around this timeframe, it has since backed off a bit as the system trends westwards. We’ll still need to watch this storm closely, but the big story right now will be the cold air behind it. As it stands now, it may be a struggle to get above freezing for the entirety of our Christmas weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold. Low: 30°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Chilly sunshine. High: 47°. Wind: Light.

Sunday Night: Another cold night. Low: 26°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Still chilly. High: 50°. Wind: NE 5-10.