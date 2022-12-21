Blue Star Mothers of Charlotte Encourage Support for Military Families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blue Star Mothers of Charlotte is encouraging community support for military families in our area.

Fostoria Peirson, an army mom and president of the local Blue Star Mothers chapter, says they could use donations and non-perishable items.

The group of mothers and grandmothers periodically puts together care packages to send overseas to deployed family members.

To contact the chapter and find out specifically how you can help buy or pack items, email Fostoria Peirson at