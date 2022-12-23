Bitter Cold Blasts Carolinas

Happy Friday! A robust cold front is sweeping through the Carolinas this morning, bringing along with it the coldest air we’ve seen in nearly five years. After topping out near 50° in some Piedmont locations this morning, afternoon temperatures will end up in the teens and 20s. The High Country will struggle to stay in positive territory throughout our Friday. Our mountains can expect a modest inch or so of snow as northwesterly flow sets up shop. While it will remain sunny and dry this holiday weekend, the Metro won’t get above freezing starting this morning through Christmas Sunday afternoon.

Warmer air begins to filter in by midweek next week. Rain (and snow) chances appear minimal at best over the next five days, but a potential coastal system on Tuesday will be something to watch for. Long-range models are pointing towards above-average temperatures as we head into the new year.

Today: A few rain/snow showers early, then cold and dry. High: 22°. Wind: NW 15-25. Gusts: 30-40+

Tonight: Frigid. Near-record lows. Low: 8°. Wind: NW 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Saturday: Cold sunshine. High: 30°. Wind: W 5-15.

Christmas Eve: Clear. Another hard freeze. Low: 17°. Wind: W 5-10.

Christmas Day: Sunny. Finally above freezing. High: 36°. Wind: NW 5-10.