Light the Knights Closed Friday Due to Extreme Cold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Light the Knights will not be open tonight, December 23rd, due to high winds and safety concerns.
The Charlotte Knights tweeted this morning to share the news. If you have tickets, you can exchange them for another day, or get a refund by visiting the Charlotte Knights Ticket Office at Truist Field during festival hours.
— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) December 23, 2022