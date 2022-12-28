Warmer & Wetter Days Ahead

Happy Hump Day — our last one of 2022! Highs in the mid-50s around the Metro this afternoon have made today the warmest in over two weeks. It gets even warmer from here. Despite increasing cloud and rain coverage, most Piedmont locations should dance around 60° for the remainder of the year. Gulf-born moisture sweeps into the Carolinas Friday night into our New Year’s Eve Saturday, which could put a damper on your end-of-year festivities.

Temperatures remain well above average for the first week of 2023 despite a cold front passage. Expect mid-60s through the first few days of year in the Piedmont, while the High Country gets comfy in the 50s. More rain arrives by midweek, but sunshine should carry through New Year’s Day on Sunday.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 28º. Wind: S 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Comfy. High: 60°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Thursday Night: Clouds build. Above freezing. Low: 35°. Wind: Light.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Shower chance late. High: 60°. Wind: SE 5-10.