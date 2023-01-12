Sustain Charlotte Advocates for Environment, Equity in Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s construction from Uptown to South End, to Charlotte’s suburbs and beyond. Each day, approximately 100 people move to the Queen City.

With all those new people, the need for more environmentally friendly transportation grows. Charlotte has ranked among the most polluted cities in the Southeast in recent years, according to a report from the American Lung Association.

Shannon Binns, the founder of Sustain Charlotte, suggests people make small changes in a more green direction.

“We do encourage people… could they possibly walk or bike… maybe give it a try once it may be easier than they expected” Binns said.

Binna said a growing city like Charlotte does a lot of planning in terms of how and where growth happens. They also focus on how infrastructure and transportation connects the old and the new areas of the Queen City.

They also focus on pushing for transportation equity: public transport, bike trails, and safe walking trails in less affluent areas.

The organization works with city officials and encourages Charlotteans to do the same. just a little effort, he said, can go a long way for the environment.

To learn more about Sustain Charlotte and how you can help, visit their website: Sustain Charlotte.