Don’t Waste Your Money: Garage Storage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The new year is a time many of us start cleaning and organizing our homes to prepare for springtime.

But before you put all that junk in the garage, beware.

Ah the garage, that giant vacuum cleaner of a room where old bicycles and lawnmowers go to die.

Where jugs of paint, car wax, and tools else sit for decades, untouched.

As spring approaches good clean up is a good idea.

But HGTV says as you are organizing it, look for items that don’t belong, or could be a hazard.

It says things to never store in a garage include:

Food, especially pet food: It attracts rodents.

Wine: Fluctuating temperatures ruin it.

Paint: Also ruined by extreme temperatures.

Wooden furniture: Dampness will warp the wood.

Cardboard boxes: Insects love them.

Wedding dresses or children’s clothing: Risk of insects and mold.

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, some items that are too hazardous to store in your garage.

HGTV says avoid storing:

Propane tanks (due to leakage danger).

Plastic gasoline tanks (due to fire danger).

Firewood: It often harbors insects, especially termites

So as you do your new year’s cleanup, don’t forget to clean up the garage….so you don’t waste your money.