No Bond For Mooresville Man Accused Of Shooting, Killing Wife

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – 39-year-old Derik Trocke, a husband and father, is behind bars, charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, 39-year-old Annalene. Mooresville Police say Derik called 911 late afternoon on Sunday from the family’s home and told them he shot his wife. We’ve requested a copy of that 911 call. When officers arrived, they say they found Annalene dead inside the house. They say the collected evidence and interviewed Derik, before arresting him.

“We’ve got kids that go to the same school as the kids there,” says neighbor Luke Mickelson. His wife Belinda says, “It’s heart breaking. It’s crazy to think about.” The Mickelsons and their family moved to the neighborhood just two and a half months ago, just a couple houses down from the Trocke home. He says they didn’t talk to Derik or Annalene, but saw their kids frequently. Luke says, “You see these kids, and now think about how their lives have changed, and the trauma they’re going through now. I wish there was more we could do to help.”

Another neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera tells us he saw police carry at least one of the couple’s children out of the home Sunday night. Derik Trocke will be in court Tuesday for a first appearance.