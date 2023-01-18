Charlotte’s Greater Enrichment Program Gives Kids Somewhere to go after School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At five Charlotte elementary schools, something special is happening after the final bell. The Greater Enrichment program of Charlotte has perfected the art of keeping kids entertained after school, homework help, crafts, games, and field trips.

The program serves kids from families who qualify for the help. It’s free and allows parents to focus on work and school without the burden of childcare.

“That is a burden we want to eliminate from families. We want them to know that there is a program for them that is not going to require them to make payments,” Bronica Glover, GEP’s Executive Director said.

The program is funded entirely by donations.

It all started when then Reverend, George Battle Jr. looked out his window and noticed how many kids didn’t have someplace to go after school.

“Here we are… 47 years later” Glover said.

The program hosts 300 kids in five schools during the year.. and 300 in the six-week summer program.

It requires significant community help in the form of volunteer and donations. If you have a talent or job that would be beneficial to share with the kids, or you’d like to spend time volunteering, G.E.P. would love to hear from you. To donate or contact the organizers, click here.