Rising Spotlight: Piada Italian Street Food

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Rising Spotlight, Alexandra Elich talks with Chef James Lustig, a partner of Piada Italian Street Food, about the different types of food offered at the restaurant and their various locations.

Piada Italian Street Food first opened its first location in 2010 and has grown to 49 locations throughout the United States. Including two in the Charlotte area, one in Cotswold, and the other at University Place.

