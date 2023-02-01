Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around.

Some are mourning the loss.

Others, well… not so much.

Regardless of how you feel about it, the fact remains that the Queen City has yet to record even a trace of snow so far this winter. So, just how rare is this? Let’s take a look at the data.

As we’ve covered previously, Charlotte has received at least a trace of snow every winter going back 130 years to 1893 – that’s when snowfall record-keeping started. However, only 18 years on record have notched their first snowfall of the season after Groundhog Day. Barring a miracle, it looks like 2023 will make it 19. The last year to do so? Just a short while ago in 2020.

So, is it time to start ringing the no-snow alarm?

No. At least, not yet.

February and March are typically our snowiest periods of the year. Our snowiest calendar day on average, believe it or not, is March 6th. There’s still just under two months of winter left to go, but as the sun gets hotter and the days get longer…

“We’re running out of time.”