Sunny Skies Return, Lovely Valentine’s Day

It’s a winter wonderland in our highest elevations, but everyone else woke up to a soggy disappointment this Sunday morning. Unfortunately for snow-lovers in the Piedmont, it’s going to be at least another week without chances to see the white stuff as spring surges back into the Carolinas. Expect plentiful sunshine to return along with a quick warm-up back into the 60s around the Metro on Monday. Valentine’s Day is looking lovely as well, as mostly sunny skies continue to blossom across the area.

It gets even warmer as we head into the heart of the week. Temperatures could hover near 70° on Wednesday and Thursday despite increasing cloud coverage. Rain chances return by Thursday night, setting us up for what is looking like a messy Friday. Cooler air filters back into the Carolinas by the weekend, but don’t expect anything wintry for now.

Tonight: Clearing out. Chilly. Low: 34°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Monday: Sunny. Much warmer. High: 65°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Another clear night. Low: 37°. Wind: Light.

Valentine’s Day: Lovely sunshine. Clouds build late. High: 67°. Wind: SE 5-10.