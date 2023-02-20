Warmth Springs Into Carolinas

Happy Presidents’ Day! A chiefly pleasant day is on tap for those outside of the mountains this holiday Monday. Unfortunately for the High Country, a weak disturbance will get hung up over the Appalachians this afternoon, leading to on-and-off showers throughout the day. Enough energy could get into the northern Piedmont to produce some patchy drizzle in the evening. Some moisture will break through into the Metro early on Tuesday, but don’t expect much. Most locations will remain dry through the majority of the shortened workweek ahead.

The big story this week will be the warmth. Highs will top out near 70° around the Queen City and southward today – and it only gets warmer from here. Warm breezes out of the southwest will fuel temperatures in the 70s for much of the week beyond today. Record highs are possible on both Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures 20-25° above average swell into frame. The Queen City could get well into the 80s on Thursday before cooler air arrives this weekend.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Mountain showers. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Monday Night: Clouds remain. Isolated showers late. Low: 57°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Tuesday: AM isolated showers. PM mostly sunny. High: 75°. Wind: W 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Tuesday Night: Clouds return. Mild. Low: 57°. Wind: S 5-10.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Even warmer. High: 77°. Wind: SW 5-15.