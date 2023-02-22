Talking With LIV Golf’s David Feherty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 LIV GOLF league is set to begin with the first tournament on February 24-26 at Mayakoba in Mexico.

Ahead of the new season, Lawrence talked with former pro golfer David Feherty about what LIV Golf is and how it’s unlike the PGA Tour.

Feherty is one of the most influential and recognized voices in golf for more than two decades. He joined the LIV Golf team as on-air commentator and co-executive producer of LIV GOLF live event coverage.

All 14 global events start at 1:00pm ET, with Friday rounds streaming live, exclusively on the CW App. Saturday and Sunday competition will be broadcast on this station and The CW App.