City Of Charlotte To Stop Paying For Displaced Seniors On March 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C- A major change for local seniors who were forced out of their apartments on Christmas Day because of a water leak. The City of Charlotte has been paying for them to stay in a hotel since then, while the Magnolia Senior Apartments are cleaned and rehabbed. But, starting this Wednesday, March 1st, the 61 residents who are still displaced will be expected to pay rent to stay in the hotel.

Crisis Assistance Ministry is coordinating the agencies working to help these people. The CEO tells WCCB even though they’ll start paying rent again, the residents still need help from the community. Carol Hardison says, “It begins and ends with homeless prevention. We do not need more people sleeping in their car, sleeping in shelters, sleeping in tents. That is why Crisis Assistance Ministry is coordinating this response and that’s the goal of the project.”

If you’d like to make a donation to help the seniors, click here. If you note “Magnolia” on the donation. Hardison says 100 percent will go to those residents.