Union Co. School Board Adds New Rule On Transgender Student Athletes

MONROE, N.C. – The Union County School Board has added a new rule dealing with transgender student athletes.

It says… “A student participating in high school interscholastic athletics may only participate on the team consistent with the gender on the student’s birth certificate unless otherwise permitted under the NCHSAA rules and regulations.”

NCHSAA rules and regulations do allow students to play for the team that matches their gender identity, though they must submit a request form.

You can read more about the NCHSAA Gender Identity Policy here.