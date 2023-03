BAILEY, N.C. – Congrats to WCCB News @ Ten anchor Gary Brode on his 1st place finish at the Apocalypse Strongman 2023 competition held this past weekend in Bailey, NC.

He competed in five events: deadlift, kettlebell press, Zercher hold, yoke, and sandbag to shoulder. The heaviest weight he lifted was 405 pounds in the deadlift event!

Video courtesy Glory Bee Photography.