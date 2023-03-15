Two People Facing Charges In Deadly Shooting At Fox & Hound

The Latest:

Police say they arrested two people for their involvement in the murder of Jamielle Clements, who was killed outside the Fox & Hound Bar and Grille in October.

Detectives say Keenan Doliveira was arrested on December 8th in New York. The arrest was accomplished due to a collaborative effort involving CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), FBI Charlotte, and FBI New York, according to a news release.

Police say Doliveira will be extradited to Mecklenburg County in the coming weeks. His charges were not released.

On October 11th, police say homicide detectives arrested Justice Davis and charged her with felony accessory to murder after the fact. Police say the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Original Story (Posted: October 5th, 2022):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends are remembering the life of a man shot and killed outside the Fox & Hound Bar and Grille Tuesday night. Family members say the victim is Jamielle Clements who was working at the restaurant when he was shot. CMPD says a fight broke out inside the restaurant which spilled over into the parking lot where someone fired multiple shots, striking Clements. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Donyeh Cosby awoke to the tragic news about his baby brother Wednesday morning.

“He was a great young brother, very independent, very hardworking,” says Donyeh Cosby, the victim’s brother.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) ​On Tuesday, October 4th, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service at the Fox & Hound restaurant in the 9300 block of Center Lake Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound. Medic responded and transported the victim to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The initial investigation revealed that a physical altercation took place inside the restaurant before the shooting occurred outside.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, Charlotte Fire and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team also assisted.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.