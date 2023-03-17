Up ‘n Adam: Cirque Italia

CONCORD, N.C. — Bahakel Entertainment Correspondent Adam Wurtzel went “under the Big Top” for an “Up ‘n Adam” preview of Cirque Italia‘s latest show to come to the Charlotte area.

Throughout the course of the morning, viewers were given a preview of what Cirque Italia’s latest Water Circus, complete with a 1950s theme had to offer.

First, we spoke with Ringmaster/Host Alex Acero all while his wife Vanessa, the show’s contortionist performed. Next, Derek Dias wowed us, and viewers at home with an incredible balancing act.

Before the morning was up, we also witnessed both a Trapeze act, and Cirque Italia’s “Wheel of Death.”

Want to experience the Cirque Italia Water Circus for yourself? Click HERE for tickets and more information. Cirque Italia can be found at Concord Mills.