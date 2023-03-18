Winter’s Last Stand

A weekend as sunny as it is cold is underway in the Carolinas. Highs this Saturday afternoon are doing their best to crack the 60º mark in the Piedmont, but most spots around the Metro and northward will fall short. Meanwhile, the High Country likely won’t get out of the 30s today. Regardless of today’s highs, the entirety of the WCCB Charlotte viewing area will see a hard freeze tonight. We take a step in the colder direction on Sunday; highs will struggle to get out of the 30s and 40s to close out the weekend. A few snow showers could crop up in the mountains as brisk northwesterly breezes sail through the Carolinas. Another hard freeze returns as we head into the first day of spring.

Right on cue, the first day of spring will be the harbinger of an incoming warm-up. Winds will slowly, but surely, shift in a more southerly direction, returning highs to near-average values in the 50s and 60s by midweek. Even warmer air arrives as we close out the first week of the new season. Highs may even approach 80º by next weekend. A few showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday, but rain chances will remain low for much of the week ahead.

Tonight: Variable clouds. Brisk. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Sunday: Chilly sunshine. High: 50°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Another hard freeze. Low: 28°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Monday: Sunny. A bit warmer. High: 55°. Wind: NE 5-15.