Fleeting Summer-Like Heat

Happy Hump Day! The summer-like heat continues today as some of the warmest air we’ve seen all year settles into the Carolinas. Expect highs to top out in the mid-80s around the Metro this afternoon; some areas south and east of the Queen City could make a run at 90°. This taste of summer won’t last long, though. More clouds build in on Thursday as a powerful, but sluggish, rainmaking system approaches from the west. The Piedmont should largely crack 80° again for our penultimate day of the workweek, but scattered showers and winds shifting out of the north and east will bring a major cooldown as we head into Easter weekend.

While the severe threat will be minimal, it’s starting to look like a washout starting Thursday night. Widespread rain will continue into our Friday and Saturday; any outdoor plans you have around this timeframe will want to be rescheduled or moved inside. Rain totals may approach 2-3″ across the board through Sunday morning. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s and 50s on both Friday and Saturday. The good news? It’s looking like most of us will dry out by Easter Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High: 86°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Tonight: Clouds build. Mild. Low: 67°. Wind: S 5-15.

Thursday: Cloudy with a few showers/storms. Remaining warm. High: 81°. Wind: S 5-15.

Thursday Night: Scattered rain. Low: 50°. Wind: N 5-15.

Friday: Widespread rain. Much cooler. High: 51°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+