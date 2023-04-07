Easter Arts and Crafts Project for Kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s an easy Easter craft to keep the kids busy! WCCB Rising anchor, Rachael, joins Small Hands, Big Art t0 learn how to make bunny baskets.

Basket supplies:

White crate

Glue stick

Torn up white or yellow tissue paper (choose the color you want the bunny face to be)

Wire for the basket handle

Beads to string on the handle for decoration

Eye stickers or googly eyes

Pink puff ball or button for the bunny nose

Thick white paper – or painted cardboard- that will stand up for bunny ears (color pink in the center)

Pipe cleaners or twist ties for the whiskers (must be able to glue it onto the bunny face)

For the egg in the basket:

One fake egg

Orange paint

Glue bottle

Old oatmeal can or something similar to shake the glitter onto the egg- If you don’t have this, use a paper plate or similar to roll the egg with glitter

Glitter