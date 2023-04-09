Eggcellent Start to Workweek

Happy Easter, Passover, and Ramadan! Our triple holiday weekend started off scrambled, but we’re heading into the second week of April sunny-side up. A strong ridge of high pressure will build in across the eastern half of the country this week, making way for Carolina blue skies and a gradual warm-up. Expect highs to rise from the 50s and 60s on Monday to 70s and 80s by Thursday. After many spots saw upwards of two inches of rain over the last 60 hours, storm chances will be slim-to-none through the first half of the week. Get outside and enjoy these beautiful days ahead while they last.

Unfortunately, it looks like our streak of messy weekends will continue. A potential subtropical system will develop in the Gulf by midweek and looks to head our way by Friday. Even if this storm misses us, strong model agreement shows a separate, non-tropical disturbance arriving from the northwest by next Sunday. Don’t put away the jackets just yet! Our third week of April may start off on another frigid note.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Patchy frost possible. Low: 37°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Plentiful sunshine. Cool and breezy. High: 64°. Wind: NE 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Monday Night: Mostly clear and calm. Low: 40°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Another beautiful day. Noticeably warmer. High: 70°. Wind: Light.