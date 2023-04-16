Wonderful Start to Workweek

Scattered storms may be an unsightly, albeit brief, issue this Sunday afternoon and evening, but we have a fantastic third week of April ahead. Expect lows to bottom out into the 30s and 40s Monday morning on the backside of the cold front passing through the Carolinas as we speak. Temperatures will quickly rebound near 70º in the Piedmont and Foothills to kick off the workweek as plentiful sunshine rules our skies. Stiff breezes out of the southwest will continue a steady warm-up through the next four days ahead; highs will likely crack 80º in the Metro by midweek.

More clouds build back into our area for the back half of the week ahead, but rain chances should hold off until Friday. Some of the warmest air we’ve seen all year arrives on Thursday as highs crescendo into the mid-80s around the Piedmont and Foothills. Another rainmaking system crashes in as we head into the weekend. Long-range models aren’t picking up anything too concerning, but we’ll need to stay weather-wise with any storm during this time of year.

Tonight: Rain and clouds clear out. Chilly. Low: 47°. Wind: NW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Monday: Comfy sunshine. Breezy. High: 71°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Monday Night: A lovely evening. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday: Sunshine continues. High: 77°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+