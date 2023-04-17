Rising’s Rachael Maurer Visits Charlotte’s Wing Haven Nursery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rachael Maurer is teaming up with Charlotte’s Wing haven to learn how to plant a successful garden this spring!

Many of the plants at Wing Haven can survive through the winter. While they may not be in bloom, they will come back next spring. Expert gardeners ae on-hand to help you pick the perfect plants for your yard.

Some of the key tips include breaking up the soil to let the roots spread and access important nutrients, digging the proper hole for your plant, and “dead-heading” which means cutting off the dying parts of the plant.

Visit Wing haven to learn more!