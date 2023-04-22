Comfy Cooldown Ahead

Severe storms started the weekend on a sour note, but it’ll be smooth sailing over the next few days. Expect clear skies and lows in the 30s and 40s overnight into Sunday morning as chilly air rushes in from the north behind today’s cold front. Despite the cooler start, highs will quickly rebound near 70º in the Metro for the second half of the weekend. Clouds and northwesterly breezes will keep afternoon temperatures closer to the mid-50s in the High Country. A few showers could push south of I-85 overnight Sunday into Monday morning, but rain chances remain low through Tuesday.

Lows will continue to bottom out in the 30s and 40s for the next few nights ahead as high pressure builds in from the northwest. A few weak disturbances will roll through the southeast towards the back half of the workweek, but severe weather at this point is unlikely. With rain chances and clouds increasing, highs will end up well below average Wednesday-Friday in the 50s. Unfortunately, medium-range models are trending toward the Carolinas seeing a wet weekend for the eighth-straight time.

Tonight: Clouds clear out. Chilly Low: 45°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Sunday: Sunny and comfy. High: 72°. Wind: W 5-10. Gusts: 20+

Sunday Night: Variable clouds. A few showers late. Low: 47°. Wind: N 5-15.

Monday: AM few showers S. PM mostly sunny. High: 69°. Wind: NW 5-10.