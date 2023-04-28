Mixed Weather Bag This Weekend

AM Headlines:

Rain and showers this AM

Clouds thin, temps warm today

Isolated PM Storms

Dry and Warm Saturday

Rain/Storms ahead of Sunday Cold Front

Dry and Cooler Next Week

Discussion:

Waking up to showers and a few downpours as a disturbance swings through the region. Clouds will begin to thin this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s. Isolated storm chances late in the day as a cold front creeps through the region. Any stronger storms could produce damaging wind and hail, but severe threat is overall low. We’ll get a brief opportunity to dry out for a delightful Saturday for all attending Queen’s Cup. Highs will top out near 80 with peaks of sunshine. A cold front will bring more rain and storms to the region Sunday. Clearing out Sunday night with a cooler, but dry outlook next week. Highs will reach the upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s through mid-week.