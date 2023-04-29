Soggy Sunday, Clearing By Workweek

Our weekend is off to a pleasant start, but it won’t stay that way. A moisture-laden area of low pressure will push in from the southwest, bringing rain and storms to the Carolinas overnight. While it won’t be a complete washout later in the day, clouds and soggy conditions from steady rain in the morning won’t exactly make Sunday a picnic day for us. A strong cold front moves in behind the moisture by the afternoon, which could kick up a few strong storms east of the Metro. A level 1 (out of 5) risk for severe weather has been posted along and east of I-77, with the main threats being gusty winds and heavy rain. The tornado threat is low but nonzero.

Significantly cooler and drier air filters in behind the front, leading to lows bottoming out in the 30s and 40s Monday morning. The first few days of the new workweek will be on the chillier side, but they’ll be fantastic overall. Expect highs to reach the upper 60s around the Metro to go along with plentiful sunshine and breezes out of the west. For now, the back half of the week ahead looks warmer, but long-range models are picking up on a few weak disturbances in the Southeast by next weekend.

Tonight: Clouds build. Rain arrives overnight. Low: 60°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Scattered rain and storms. A few may be severe. High: 73°. Wind: W 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Sunday Night: Clearing out. Much cooler. Low: 47°. Wind: W 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Monday: Cool sunshine. High: 67°. Wind: SW 10-20. Gusts: 25+