Sunny, Cool Start to May

Can you believe we’re already a third of the way through 2023? That said, our first week of May may feel more like March. Expect lows to dip into the 30s and 40s overnight, as northwesterly flow could lead to a few snow flurries in the mountains early Monday morning. Wall-to-wall sunshine will do its best to help highs recover, but they’ll remain well below average in the 50s and upper 60s in the High Country and Piedmont, respectively. Cool air will continue to pour in through midweek, despite winds mainly out of the southwest.

Warmer air finally arrives towards the back half of the week. Highs return to the 70s around the Metro starting on Thursday. Rain chances remain minimal over the next five days. Medium-range models are picking up on a few weak disturbances in our neighborhood towards the weekend, but nothing looks concrete. Who knows? Our weekend rain streak may end at nine straight.

Tonight: Clear and brisk. Mountain flurries late? Low: 48°. Wind: W 5-15.

Monday: Cool sunshine. Breezy. High: 69°. Wind: SW 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Monday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 42°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Tuesday: Another nice day. High: 71°. Wind: W 10-20. Gusts: 25+