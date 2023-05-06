Feeling Like Summer

We’ve made it to the first weekend of May, and a welcome reversal of fate is here to greet us. While a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out on Sunday, most locations will enjoy their first completely dry weekend in over two months. Highs will top out near 80º around the Metro for the second half of the weekend, while the mountains settle closer to 70º. We’ll need to watch for a strong disturbance pushing through to our northwest Sunday afternoon and evening; models are divided on whether or not storms reach our area. Regardless, Mother Nature is getting ready to turn up the heat.

Expect a steady warm-up over the next four days as temperatures climb well into the 80s by midweek. Some spots south and east of the Queen City have a decent chance of cracking 90º for the first time in 2023. Scattered storms will be on the menu for our Monday and Tuesday as a chain of rainmaking systems passes to our north. Slightly cooler air arrives for the back half of the week, but plentiful sunshine should keep highs in the 80s for much of the Piedmont and Foothills. Next weekend looks to continue the summer-like trend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Comfy. Low: 55°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: Clouds and sun. Isolated storms NW. High: 80°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Sunday Night: A few storms early, then some clearing. Low: 64°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Monday: Variable clouds with scattered rain. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+