Mainly Dry Mother’s Day Ahead

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and (for the most part) Mother Nature is keeping the rain at bay. A few scattered showers may last just past midnight tonight, but everyone should start out Mom’s big day on a dry note. Expect morning lows on Sunday to dip only into the 50s and 60s as clouds and patchy fog take over the first half of the day. Some clearing will arrive by the afternoon, but clouds should take up most of the sky throughout Mother’s Day. Fortunately, rain chances will remain in the isolated range, with the highest probabilities leaning north and west of the Metro. Highs will top out near 80° in the Piedmont and Foothills, while the High Country enjoys the upper 60s.

A cold front pushes through the Carolinas by Mother’s Day evening, bringing cooler air and a few scattered showers overnight into Monday. The system will likely stall just to our south, keeping rain chances in the isolated-to-scattered range through the first two days of the workweek ahead. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s and 60s on Monday; warmer air will build back in by Tuesday. A series of disturbances will pass to our south through the back half of the week, but no single day ahead looks to be a wash. Next weekend may be a bit unsettled at times, with highs near 80° in Charlotte.

Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers. Patchy fog late. Low: 67°. Wind: Light.

Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM storms, mainly NW. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Sunday Night: Remaining cloudy. Cooler. Low: 63°. Wind: E 5-10.

Monday: Cloudy and cool. PM scattered showers. High: 73°. Wind: NE 5-15.