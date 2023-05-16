Up ‘n Adam: Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel went to Discovery Place Science to check out the new, immersive Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit.

The 12,000 square foot exhibit features over 300 artifacts and memorabilia like original comic books, plus original costumes worn by Chadwick Boseman as “Black Panther” and Tom Holland as “Spider-Man.”

The exhibition has something for everyone, including selfie opportunities which include specially commissioned life-size statues.

No matter who your favorite Marvel super hero is, you’re guaranteed to see them at Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, on display now through September 4th. Click HERE for more information and tickets.