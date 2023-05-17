Anthony O’Neal Talks About Financial Anxiety

CHARLOTTE, NC — Financial anxiety is up. A new survey found that money is the most cited factor causing a negative impact on Americans’ mental health. Financial Expert and host of “The Table” on YouTube, Anthony ONeal shares advice on three money moves to lessen financial anxiety.

Economic factors like inflation and rising interest rates are a pain point. How can people take control of their money when there are economic realities they can’t control?

There are financial realities outside of our control right now. That will always be the case. Focus on your personal economy and steps you can take to get your money in order.

STAT: Of those who said money has a negative impact on their mental health, 56% said it was due to a lack of emergency savings and 47% cited debt as the problem.

If you have a lack of savings and a bunch of debt, of course there is anxiety. You shouldn’t feel shame over that and you’re not alone.

If you have debt, start by building a starter emergency fund of $1,000. Prioritize having that cushion in the bank. You don’t want more than while you’re paying off debt because your main focus is going to be paying down your debt.

Once you’ve paid off your debt, then we will work toward building a 3-6 month emergency fund so that you can have more peace of mind when the economy feels out of control.

What advice do you have for someone who is having anxiety over their money due to debt?

You need a plan of attack. Once you have that starter emergency fund of $1,000, debt becomes your focus. Work the debt snowball.

List your debts smallest to largest, regardless of interest rate. Attack the smallest debt first with everything you can and make minimum payments on the rest.

Once the smallest debt is paid off, attack the next smallest debt. This momentum of getting quick wins is going to keep you motivated and show you what’s possible when you get intentional with your money.

I have a totally free guide to paying off your debt at anthonyoneal.com/debt-payoff to help you.

What if someone doesn’t have extra income to pay down their debt? They’re living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to make minimum monthly payments on debt?

Money flows two ways. It flows in and it flows out. As you’re paying off debt, you’re making short-term financial sacrifices with the money flowing out, aka your expenses.

Cut unnecessary expenses. Pause subscriptions. Stop eating out. Shop sales at the grocery. These small expenses add up and should be put toward paying down debt. Most people will notice they have more wiggle room in their budget by simply cutting expenses.

BUT if you’ve cut expenses as much as you can and still struggle, you have to address the money flowing in, aka your income. You need more of it.

If you’ve hit a ceiling in your job, it may be time to search for a newer, higher paying role. Despite the economy, we’re seeing an increase in jobs.

If changing jobs isn’t possible, start freelancing. During economic downturns when companies go through layoffs, they will often turn to contract workers.

To learn more Antony O’Neal and how to tackle debt, click here.