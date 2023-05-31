Talk, Truth, Tea: Third Arrest In Murder Of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, investigators have made a third arrest in the 2002 murder of RUN-DMC member, Jam Master Jay. He was killed at a recording studio in Queens. Investigators indicted Jay Bryamt this week.. They say he was seen at the studio and that his DNA was found at the scene. IN, 2020, two others were arrested. Prosecutors claimed that the killing was the result of a drug deal that went wrong.