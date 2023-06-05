Lightning Strike Sparks Apartment Fire In East Charlotte

Firefighters say that a lightning strike sparked a massive two-alarm apartment fire. The flames broke out around 3 a.m. on Sunday at the complex on Tremain Court, off of Albemarle Road.

Several families were displaced as it took 60 firefighters around 90 minutes to put out the flames. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries but has since been released. Wayne Harris, a witness who helped his neighbor escape commented on what he saw.

“I had to run and get the neighbors out one by one until me and one of the other officers got the last one out.”

Firefighters say that the apartment building sustained around $250,000 in damages. The Red Cross provided aid to the displaced families.