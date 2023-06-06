Up ‘n Adam: Ninja Nation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel went to Ninja Nation to attempt the same obstacles that contestants on TV demonstrate.

We started small. Up ‘n Adam’s first test was a beginner’s course, where we also met Ninja Nation’s owner (and former stuntman) Kevin Cassidy and found out how the whole idea got started.

Next up, Adam tried the Swoop Slider, and attempted the smallest Warped Wall.

Then, it was time to race against Ninja Nation Team Member Judah in a course meant to test stability and quick timing. We followed this, with an attempt at the medium sized Warped Wall.

Finally, the time had come. Did Adam conquer the tallest Warped Wall? Find out by watching!

Ninja Nation has summer camp sessions happening through the end of August. Click HERE to find out how your child can become a Ninja! More information on Open Gym sessions for kids and adults can be found HERE.